Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $74.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

TRNO opened at $66.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.68. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $67.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 80.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $851,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 146,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 45,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

