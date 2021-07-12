Zano (ZANO) Price Hits $1.99 on Major Exchanges

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00006002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zano has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $21.32 million and approximately $60,844.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,136.48 or 1.00038268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00040023 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.36 or 0.01232828 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.66 or 0.00385417 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007353 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.48 or 0.00381840 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005236 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00009659 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,753,550 coins and its circulating supply is 10,724,050 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

