ZClassic Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $1,310.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.14 or 0.00328978 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00131565 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00179565 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006206 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003008 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,247,925 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

