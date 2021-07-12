Zedge, Inc. (NYSE:ZDGE) Director Sells $454,500.00 in Stock

Zedge, Inc. (NYSE:ZDGE) Director Elliot Gibber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $454,500.00.

NYSE ZDGE traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.08. 4,963 shares of the stock traded hands.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

