Zel (ZEL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.50 or 0.00325821 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00131531 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00178591 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006187 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002527 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003097 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Zel

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.