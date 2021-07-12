Zhangmen Education Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on July 19th (NYSE:ZME)

Zhangmen Education’s (NYSE:ZME) quiet period will end on Monday, July 19th. Zhangmen Education had issued 3,623,000 shares in its public offering on June 8th. The total size of the offering was $41,664,500 based on an initial share price of $11.50. During Zhangmen Education’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zhangmen Education in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

ZME opened at $10.84 on Monday. Zhangmen Education has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52.

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

