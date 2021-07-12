Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) Trading 5.9% Higher

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.48. 450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 737,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zhangmen Education in a report on Monday, July 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

About Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME)

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

