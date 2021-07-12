Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of Z. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 232,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $607,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,031 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $216,301.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,787 shares of company stock worth $7,686,473. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z opened at $115.29 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 720.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

