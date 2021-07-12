Zillow Group, Inc. (NYSE:Z) CFO Sells $1,725,000.00 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NYSE:Z) CFO Allen Parker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:Z traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.14. 2,037,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,253. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $208.11.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.