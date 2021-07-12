ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Shares Down 5%

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s share price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.47. 16,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,282,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZIOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.02.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,677,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,239,000 after acquiring an additional 116,872 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

