Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Sold by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP decreased its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,970 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $20,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zogenix by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000.

ZGNX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.58. 145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,419. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.77.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Zogenix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Zogenix Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

