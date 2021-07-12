Zynga Inc. (NYSE:ZNGA) CFO James Gerard Griffin Sells 15,848 Shares

Zynga Inc. (NYSE:ZNGA) CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $162,283.52.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,514,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,103,436. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

