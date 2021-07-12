Zynga Inc. (NYSE:ZNGA) CFO James Gerard Griffin Sells 15,848 Shares

Zynga Inc. (NYSE:ZNGA) CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $162,283.52.
Shares of ZNGA stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,514,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,103,436. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $12.32.
Zynga Company Profile
