-$0.05 EPS Expected for GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). GoHealth posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that GoHealth will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GoHealth.

Shares of GOCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. 668,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,126. GoHealth has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $26.25.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $725,625.00.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

