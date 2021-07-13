$0.08 EPS Expected for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. Vocera Communications posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VCRA shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,027.75 and a beta of 0.15. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $55.60.

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $26,663.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,629.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $780,491.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,301 shares of company stock worth $2,084,633 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,102,000 after acquiring an additional 451,916 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,951,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,529,000 after acquiring an additional 59,783 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,466,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,903,000 after acquiring an additional 15,520 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,647,000 after acquiring an additional 406,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,995,000.

Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

