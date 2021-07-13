-$0.14 EPS Expected for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Procore Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Procore Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Procore Technologies.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,031. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $78.96 and a one year high of $99.26.

In other Procore Technologies news, Chairman Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 47,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $3,994,842.03. Also, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 23,289 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $1,949,987.97. Insiders sold 101,723 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,267 over the last 90 days.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

