-$0.20 EPS Expected for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Pacific Biosciences of California posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

NASDAQ PACB traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $31.08. The stock had a trading volume of 53,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,240. The company has a current ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.34.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 190,651 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $2,378,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 27,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

