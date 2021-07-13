-$0.22 EPS Expected for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.66) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AppHarvest.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APPH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other AppHarvest news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPH. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,916,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,971,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,811,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,140,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,863,000. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APPH stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54. AppHarvest has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppHarvest (APPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.