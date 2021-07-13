$0.27 EPS Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NYSE:SMPL) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NYSE:SMPL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.28. The Simply Good Foods reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,024. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

