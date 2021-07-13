-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:OPEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:OPEN) will report ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Opendoor Technologies’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Opendoor Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.78). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Opendoor Technologies.

In other Opendoor Technologies news, CEO Eric Chung-Wei Wu sold 625,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $9,341,506.91. Also, CFO Carrie Wheeler sold 8,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $143,219.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 188,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,068 and have sold 1,279,462 shares valued at $20,245,464.

Shares of NYSE OPEN opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. Opendoor Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $39.24.

About Opendoor Technologies

Opendoor Technologies Inc operates a digital platform for residential real estate in the United States. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell a home online. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

