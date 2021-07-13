-$0.42 EPS Expected for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NYSE:SWAV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NYSE:SWAV) will report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ShockWave Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.54). ShockWave Medical posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ShockWave Medical.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $188.01 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $203.74.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.35, for a total transaction of $18,848,500.00. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $7,171,200.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,342,800.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

