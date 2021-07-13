-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Airbnb, Inc. (NYSE:ABNB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Airbnb, Inc. (NYSE:ABNB) to post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Airbnb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.10). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airbnb will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Airbnb.

Get Airbnb alerts:

NYSE ABNB opened at $146.69 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

In other Airbnb news, major shareholder Joseph Gebbia sold 1,731,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $248,984,779.50. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 3,103,594 shares of company stock worth $442,586,376 over the last quarter.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airbnb (ABNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.