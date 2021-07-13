-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Airbnb, Inc. (NYSE:ABNB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Airbnb, Inc. (NYSE:ABNB) to post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Airbnb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.10). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airbnb will report full year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($1.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Airbnb.
NYSE ABNB opened at $146.69 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.
About Airbnb
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.
