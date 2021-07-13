$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.48. Bassett Furniture Industries posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

In other news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $70,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 582.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSET stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.64. 89,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,085. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.19. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.89.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.