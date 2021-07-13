$0.88 EPS Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.06. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.67 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGRX traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.04. 953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.45. The firm has a market cap of $616.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.76. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $36.48 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

