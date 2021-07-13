$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will report $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.87. Vista Outdoor reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.43. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.87.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.