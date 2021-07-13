$0.97 EPS Expected for W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. W. R. Grace & Co. reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for W. R. Grace & Co..

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.55 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 57.85% and a net margin of 1.39%.

GRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter worth about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.43. 14,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.82 and a beta of 1.45. W. R. Grace & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.78.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

