$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will report $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Ingersoll Rand posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year sales of $4.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.63.

Shares of IR stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,034. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $28.43 and a one year high of $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.33 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

