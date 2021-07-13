-$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.27) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.80). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($6.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.16) to ($5.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.75) to ($3.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RARE. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.19.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $545,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,123.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,614 shares of company stock worth $4,141,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -28.63 and a beta of 1.87. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $72.83 and a one year high of $179.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

