$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will report $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.64. Leidos reported earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.03 to $7.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus boosted their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 86.4% in the second quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Leidos by 8.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 34,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 9.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Leidos by 54.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 597,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,541,000 after acquiring an additional 210,765 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth $314,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LDOS opened at $105.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

