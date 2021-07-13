$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to report sales of $1.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $6.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.64.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $116.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.40. Northern Trust has a one year low of $72.64 and a one year high of $123.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $993,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $109,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

