$1.59 EPS Expected for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the lowest is $1.57. Intuit posted earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $9.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $11.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $508.38. The stock had a trading volume of 13,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,833. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $454.57. The company has a market cap of $138.92 billion, a PE ratio of 64.76, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit has a 1-year low of $280.99 and a 1-year high of $508.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $3,202,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuit (INTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.