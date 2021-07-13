$1.61 Million in Sales Expected for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) will post sales of $1.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.03 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $37.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 95.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $6.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $31.72 million, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $57.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.82.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,218 over the last quarter. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,669,000 after acquiring an additional 194,900 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,537,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,295,000 after acquiring an additional 336,090 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,543,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,352,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 468.2% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,841,000 after buying an additional 891,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $42,556,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,832. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.74. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.