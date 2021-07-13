$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will announce sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $1.83 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $7.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $392.07 on Tuesday. Cintas has a 1-year low of $261.65 and a 1-year high of $392.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $361.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cintas (CTAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.