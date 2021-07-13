$1.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stamps.com Inc. (NYSE:STMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Stamps.com Inc. (NYSE:STMP) to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. Stamps.com posted earnings of $3.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stamps.com.
NYSE STMP traded up $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.80. 34,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,031. Stamps.com has a 12 month low of $159.22 and a 12 month high of $325.13.
About Stamps.com
Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.
Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stamps.com (STMP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.