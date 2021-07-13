$1.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stamps.com Inc. (NYSE:STMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Stamps.com Inc. (NYSE:STMP) to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99. Stamps.com posted earnings of $3.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year earnings of $7.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stamps.com.

NYSE STMP traded up $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.80. 34,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,031. Stamps.com has a 12 month low of $159.22 and a 12 month high of $325.13.

In other Stamps.com news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $503,932.59. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,272 shares of company stock worth $3,429,961.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

