$118.46 Million in Sales Expected for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will post $118.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.92 million to $120.00 million. Great Western Bancorp reported sales of $94.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year sales of $484.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $480.25 million to $486.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $471.61 million, with estimates ranging from $461.70 million to $477.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

GWB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.62. 352,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Great Western Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 31.8% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 236,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 57,099 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,434,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,060,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

