122,707 Shares in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 122,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.06% of Healthcare Trust of America as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth about $57,198,000. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,472,000 after buying an additional 1,966,701 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,009,000 after buying an additional 1,885,295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 166.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,349,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,543,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,047,000 after acquiring an additional 754,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Shares of HTA opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 105.39 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $29.70.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

