126,360 Shares in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 126,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,418,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,625 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 22.3% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 142,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 492.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 177,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,124,115.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,063,008. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $85.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.53 and a beta of 1.67. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

