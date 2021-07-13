131,045 Shares in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 131,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $29,732,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $39,104,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,989 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 470.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,227,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,358 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TEVA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEVA opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.