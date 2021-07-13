17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Trading 4.1% Higher

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)’s share price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.87 and last traded at $2.82. 8,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,453,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $5.30 in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.82) by ($0.24). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YQ. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas.

