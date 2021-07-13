1,868 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.95, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.05. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,210 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $161,334.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,472.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 902 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $47,941.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,039.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,684 shares of company stock worth $6,463,761 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

