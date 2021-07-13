$2.03 EPS Expected for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will announce earnings per share of $2.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $1.91. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.27 to $8.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.73.

ITW stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.67. 14,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,359. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $174.25 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

