$2.58 Billion in Sales Expected for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will announce $2.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.64 billion. NXP Semiconductors posted sales of $1.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full-year sales of $10.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.46 billion to $10.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $11.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.96.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,472 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,637,396 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $933,693,000 after acquiring an additional 270,093 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $897,392,000 after acquiring an additional 718,833 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after acquiring an additional 651,130 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.12. 40,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,428. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The firm has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a PE ratio of 138.11, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

