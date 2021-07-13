$2.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NYSE:UTHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect United Therapeutics Co. (NYSE:UTHR) to report $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00. United Therapeutics reported earnings of $2.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.53 to $11.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $15.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Therapeutics.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.01, for a total transaction of $591,393.60.

NYSE:UTHR opened at $185.78 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $212.62.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.