$2.99 Billion in Sales Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to report $2.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 149.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $11.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $150.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.