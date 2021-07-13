2,104 Shares in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the first quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 403.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 137.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $134.30 on Tuesday. LCI Industries has a one year low of $101.69 and a one year high of $156.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

LCII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.60.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

