224,885 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Acquired by MIK Capital LP

MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 224,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,469,000. Capri accounts for approximately 4.2% of MIK Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in Capri by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,226,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,554,000 after acquiring an additional 167,982 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,348.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,283 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,141.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at $3,800,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,577,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,435,000 after purchasing an additional 565,197 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. OTR Global upgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.04.

Shares of Capri stock traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $53.20. 20,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,136. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of -123.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.14. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

