23,751 Shares in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waitr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Waitr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Waitr by 288.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Waitr by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waitr by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waitr alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTRH. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Waitr from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRH opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $184.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of -3.01. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $50.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.36 million. Waitr had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 23.20%. On average, analysts predict that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Waitr Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.