$241.69 Million in Sales Expected for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will report sales of $241.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $225.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $248.20 million. Bio-Techne posted sales of $175.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year sales of $908.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $878.26 million to $920.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $987.13 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TECH shares. Argus raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.91.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $13,884,338 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $43,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TECH traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $454.27. 3,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,271. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $428.26. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $467.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

