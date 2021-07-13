$280.71 Million in Sales Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will report sales of $280.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $282.70 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $186.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.89.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $386.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $346.25. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $235.62 and a one year high of $406.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total value of $692,139.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,887,876.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,308,676 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,483,000 after buying an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,161,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,574,000 after buying an additional 50,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

