$293.05 Million in Sales Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will post sales of $293.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $291.00 million to $295.10 million. Interface reported sales of $259.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Interface’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Interface by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,158,000 after purchasing an additional 520,178 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Interface by 51.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 642,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,019,000 after buying an additional 217,077 shares during the period. Matthew 25 Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Interface by 29.9% in the first quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 851,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Interface by 74.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interface stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.36. 342,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,246. The company has a market cap of $906.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. Interface has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

