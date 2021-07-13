$293.54 Million in Sales Expected for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to report $293.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $298.60 million. Fox Factory posted sales of $183.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,303. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.04. Fox Factory has a one year low of $69.95 and a one year high of $166.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.81.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

